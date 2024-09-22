CPM Secretariat rejects PV Anvar's allegations, urges him to stop weakening party

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state secretariat has rejected the allegations made by MLA PV Anvar and criticised his stance as one that weakens both the party and the government. The party urged Anvar to reconsider his approach, stating that his actions were providing ammunition to their political enemies. The statement from the secretariat follows the Chief Minister’s public dismissal of Anvar’s claims.It reinforces the party’s position and urges Anvar to align his actions with the broader interests of the CPM and the LDF.



The full statement issued by the secretariat clarified Anvar’s position within the party:

“Nilambur MLA PV Anvar serves as an independent MLA under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and is also a member of the CPM parliamentary party. He has submitted certain complaints to the Chief Minister in writing and provided copies of the same to the party's state secretariat. These complaints are being addressed by both the government and the party. Despite this, Anvar has continued to spread allegations against the government and the party through media.

The party cannot agree with Anvar’s stance. His actions are providing political enemies with tools to attack both the government and the party. We urge PV Anvar to correct his position and withdraw from this approach, which only serves to weaken the party.”