CM’s brilliance remains undiminished despite Anvar’s allegations: LDF convener

Kozhikode: Following P V Anvar's sharp criticisms of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) rallied to defend the CM, asserting that his stature and influence remain unassailable. "No one can dim the CM’s brilliance. He shines brighter with each passing day, thanks to the people of Kerala who have given him that radiance," said LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan. He also suggested that Anvar might be acting in the interest of the party’s enemies.



Earlier in the day, Nilambur MLA P V Anvar expressed his disappointment with Pinarayi Vijayan, saying he once considered him a father figure but now feels betrayed. "CM Vijayan, once the shining sun of Kerala, has lost his brilliance," Anvar remarked, blaming ADGP (Law & Order) M R Ajith Kumar, IPS officer Sujith Das, and political secretary P Sasi for the CM’s current predicament.

According to Ramakrishnan, a probe is underway on Anvar’s complaints against the top cops and the political secretary. "It is inappropriate to make public accusations before the probe concludes. The CM has already expressed the party's official position on the matter. He is also a member of the party's politburo," the LDF convener said.

He criticised Anvar, accusing him of playing into the hands of the party’s adversaries. "Anvar’s actions are misguided. The CM has the people’s trust, and claiming he betrayed Anvar is baseless. By continuing these allegations, Anvar is undermining the people's trust and must reconsider his stance," he added.

Ramakrishnan also pointed out that party actions are limited since Anvar is an independent MLA. "If he were a CPM member, he could face suspension. However, Anvar continues to make new accusations daily, which is unacceptable," he concluded. Earlier on the day, Anvar announced his exit from the Left alliance during a press meeting at the PWD rest house in Nilambur, Malappuram.