Kalpetta: A man was killed while loading concrete fencing poles onto a vehicle on Thursday at Madakkimala, near Kalpetta in Wayanad.



The deceased, Thanoj Kumar (46), is the son of the late Subbanna Jain. The incident happened around 7.30 am when Thanoj was assisting another individual in loading the concrete poles onto a vehicle. Suddenly, the nearby stacked poles collapsed onto him. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the doctors pronounced him dead.