Thrissur police sub-inspector arrested on POCSO complaint

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2024 08:02 PM IST
Grade SI Chandrashekaran. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

A Police Sub-Inspector in Thrissur has been arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act on a complaint of sexually abusing a student police cadet.

Grade SI Chandrashekaran (50), from the Rural SP's office in Irinjalakuda, was taken into custody by the Kodungallur Police. He was presented at a court after his statement was recorded following a medical examination.

The incident came to light during a counselling session in which the student said the SI abused her two years ago in a car at Chappara near Kodungallur. Chandrashekaran was an SI at the Mala Police Station then, and the girl was in Class 9.

Based on the girl's statement, the counsellor alerted the women's cell in Irinjalakuda, which notified the police.

