Anvar vows to continue his fight, slams CM for being ignorant of gold smuggling

Nilambur: Independent MLA PV Anvar who faced the wrath of CPM over his allegations against police, declared that he would continue his fight and support to his movement would trigger a revolution in Kerala. Addressing the media here on Monday, Anvar alleged that the government is ignoring facts and not taking any action to address issues like youth unemployment.



“ I will organise political explanation meeting in Malappuram and Palakkad too. If CPM challenges me, I'm ready to face it. Let the public decide on the fate of my movement. I'm sure, my movement will turn into a revolution in Kerala,” he said.

Anvar reiterated his allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar and Chief Minister's political secretary P Sasi over gold smuggling links. He claimed that police paid over Rs 18 lakh to a goldsmith for examining the purity of smuggled gold.

“ CM is telling nonsense over gold smuggling through airports. Only he is not realising the truth. I don't think only a few cops are behind gold smuggling through airport. ADGP Ajith Kumar and P Sasi are involved in it,” alleged Anvar.

Responding to the media's questions, the MLA said that ADGP Ajith Kumar should be banned from entering the police headquarters.

Anvar will address the public at a political explanation meeting in Kozhikode's Muthalakulam at 6.30 pm on Monday. He will talk about Mami missing case at the meeting. Over thousands of people attended his first public meeting in Nilambur on Sunday. The LDF rebel MLA announced that he will address public at Areekode, Manjeri and Vengara on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.