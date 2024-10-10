Four boys missing from Kozhikode found in Aluva

Kozhikode/ Ernakulam: Kerala police on Thursday morning found the four teenagers who had gone missing from a residential madrassa in Payyoli, Kozhikode. The East Aluva police discovered the boys at a shop veranda in Aluva, Ernakulam.



The teenagers, all under the age of 15, disappeared on Wednesday from the Cherichil mosque, taking their bags with them. Subsequently, the mosque authorities have filed a complaint with the Payyoli police.

The boys will be taken to the Payyoli police station before being reunited with their families.