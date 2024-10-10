Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Four boys missing from Kozhikode found in Aluva

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2024 05:22 PM IST
Kerala Police logo. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode/ Ernakulam: Kerala police on Thursday morning found the four teenagers who had gone missing from a residential madrassa in Payyoli, Kozhikode. The East Aluva police discovered the boys at a shop veranda in Aluva, Ernakulam.

The teenagers, all under the age of 15, disappeared on Wednesday from the Cherichil mosque, taking their bags with them. Subsequently, the mosque authorities have filed a complaint with the Payyoli police.
The boys will be taken to the Payyoli police station before being reunited with their families.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE