915 people lost lives in man-animal conflict in 9 years in Kerala, 7917 injured

As many as 915 people lost their lives in man-animal conflict in nine years in Kerala, according to the figures presented in the assembly. Between 2016-17 and 2024-25, the highest number of deaths happened in 2018-19; 146. This year, 19 lives have been lost so far. An amount of Rs 27 crores has been disbursed as compensation to families of the deceased.

A total of 7917 people got injured in man-animal conflict during this period and the Government disbursed Rs 24 crores as compensation. The state government has spent Rs 33.19 crores in implementing preventive measures. The measures include construction of solar fence, trenches, defence walls, hanging fence, crash-guard fence, stone walls, rail walls, compound walls etc.

The forest department has recorded 39,484 cases of man-animal conflict between 2019-20 and 2023-24 according to the assembly figures.The State Government has categorized 281 panchayats as high human-wildlife conflict prone areas. The Government of Kerala has also declared Human-Wild Animal Conflict as a “State Specific Disaster.”