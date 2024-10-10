Kochi: Ernakulam Central Police on Thursday registered a case against nine office bearers of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) over a complaint of alleged misbehaviour registered by a woman colleague. The complaint included the names of top producers in the industry, including Listin Stephen, B Rakesh, and Anto Joseph.



The woman filed the complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed to investigate sexual assault cases in the Malayalam film industry. According to her, the accused misbehaved, attempting to outrage her modesty after inviting her to resolve a production-related dispute.