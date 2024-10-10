Malayalam
Nine, including Listin Stephen, booked over woman producer’s plaint

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2024 11:19 AM IST Updated: October 10, 2024 11:48 AM IST
The complaint has been filed against nine office bearers. Photo: Facebook
Topic | Kerala

Kochi: Ernakulam Central Police on Thursday registered a case against nine office bearers of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) over a complaint of alleged misbehaviour registered by a woman colleague. The complaint included the names of top producers in the industry, including Listin Stephen, B Rakesh, and Anto Joseph.

The woman filed the complaint with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was formed to investigate sexual assault cases in the Malayalam film industry. According to her, the accused misbehaved, attempting to outrage her modesty after inviting her to resolve a production-related dispute.

