Why a proposed bridge across Kabani river between Kerala & Karnataka got stuck for three decades

A foundation stone laid 30 years ago has become symbolic of the jaded hopes of the people of Kerala and Karnataka. The plan was to construct a bridge across the River Kabani connecting Perikkalloor near Pulppalli in Sultan Bathery taluk with Bairakkuppa in H D Kote taluk in Karnataka. In three decades, all that happened was the laying of a foundation stone.



The population of Bairakkuppa village across the River Kabani is 10,000, and the population of Perikkalloor village in Wayanad is 28,000. Around 300-350 people, including 200 students, cross the river daily, it was pointed out. The other way is to take a circuitous route travelling an additional 20 km. Once the construction of the bridge is over, the distance between Sulthan Bathery and Mysuru will be reduced by 50 km.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi intervened in the matter and demanded that the Karnataka government explore possibilities for resuming the project.

The bridge, once completed, would provide easy access for the people of Mananthavadi and Pulppalli to Virajpet, Hassan, Chikmagalur and Mysore in Karnataka. Hundreds of farmers, students and farm labourers who have been engaged in lease farming in Karnataka are still crossing the River Kabani in country boats to reach their destinations.

The estimated cost for the project including the 160-meter-long bridge and approach roads on two sides is around Rs 32 crores. The bridge was also expected to bring relief to the travel hassles faced by people living in border regions of Wayanad and Karnataka due to the decade-long night traffic ban.

The project had run into trouble when the forest department raised objections. On directions from Rahul Gandhi, a delegation including Mysore MLA Anil Chickamadhu, Gundlupett MLA Ganesh Prasad and Sulthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan had met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiyah the other day regarding the construction of the bridge.

Sulthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan who had led a delegation to Bengaluru regarding the project said that moves are afoot in Karnataka to resume the project “Chief Minister Siddaramaiyah himself has given directions to the officials concerned to explore all possibilities towards implementing the project and also to seek the interest of Kerala state regarding the project,” he said.