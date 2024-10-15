Kochi drafts culture policy; what’s it and what does it aim

Kochi: In what could be a first in the country, the Kochi Corporation has drafted a culture policy that aims to increase the city's liveability. The policy envisages culture-centric planning that could lead to an organic development process.

The draft policy was presented at a meeting of stakeholders, including people's representatives and those from various cultural and educational organisations, in Kochi on Monday. The policy was prepared by the Centre for Urban Studies, Mahatma Gandhi University, in collaboration with the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED).

Some of the proposals in the draft policy include the creation of plastic-free neighbourhoods through community-driven cultural transformation, the development of a 24/7 public park, and the setting up of an art gallery and cultural cafe. The policy also seeks to initiate a comprehensive language documentation project.

The draft policy calls for concerted efforts to address concerns of encroachment, drainage, and cleanliness of the city's historically significant canal and backwater network. It also says that urban development laws are needed to protect biodiversity and lower pollution of Mangalavanam, a natural heritage site in the heart of the city.

"For the Cochin Estuary, it is essential to strike a balance between commercial development and environmental awareness. Thripunithura ought to give top priority to preserving the temple-centric design and integrating Kochi's cultural elements into city development, given its historical prominence as the capital of the Kingdom of Cochin. The framework of Cochin's cultural strategy should place a strong emphasis on historic preservation, sustainable urban growth, and community involvement," the draft policy reads.

It also says that cooperation with UNESCO can help Kochi's cultural preservation gain international recognition through programmes like the World Heritage Cities Programme. The policy cites projects like Singapore's Heritage Trails and Japan's Living National Treasures programme as models from which Kochi can take inspiration. "Kochi may develop its traditional artisan culture by putting up craft fairs, establishing a "Living Heritage Zone," and promoting apprenticeships," the draft says.

According to the document, Kochi's culture policy seeks to see culture from feminist lenses. "Thus, tangible and intangible infrastructure can get reimagined as part of policy: from feminist literary cultures to gender friendly parks and spaces. Interventions toward this ranges from childhood gendering in schools in the city to promoting new narratives. Culture becomes a more mobile and forward-looking idea if pitched through children," the draft policy says.

It also proposes a museum facility which will serve as a focal point for visitors and locals alike, offering a unique opportunity to explore the linguistic richness and cultural heritage of Kochi. "The opening of this museum will be integrated into the broader tourism initiatives, promoting not only cultural understanding but also contributing to the overall attractiveness of Kochi as a tourist destination," it says.

Mayor M Anilkumar said that Kochi would be setting a model for other cities in the country with the culture policy. "The policy document will play a huge role in forming the cultural environment of Kochi in the future," he said.

Dr Rajan C, director of C-HED, said the idea of a culture policy was proposed to make the city more liveable. "South Asian cities have been growing fast, but at the same time, their culture and heritage are being pushed back. No city can survive merely as a concrete jungle," he said. He added that the practical aspects of the policy aim to create a sense of ownership of the city among the people through various initiatives.

He said people do not hesitate to throw garbage into the streets and canals because they don't see the places as cultural spaces. The draft policy will be made available to the public soon and people will be able to record their opinion on it. The final draft will be implemented after getting approval from the Corporation council.