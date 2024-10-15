Pickup van driver attacked, robbed by car passengers on Thamarassery ghat road

Kozhikode: A pickup van driver has lodged a police complaint, claiming he was assaulted and robbed by passengers of a car at the fourth bend of the Thamarassery ghat road.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Monday.

According to the pickup van driver Nisar, a native of Chettappalam in Mananthavady, a car hit his vehicle on the ghat road. Following the crash, the car's passengers allegedly assaulted him and stole Rs 50,000 from his pocket.

Nisar said three people were in the car, including a woman. He added that the accused fled the scene when local residents arrived after hearing the commotion. The Thamarassery police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.