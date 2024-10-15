Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Pickup van driver attacked, robbed by car passengers on Thamarassery ghat road

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 15, 2024 12:48 PM IST
Pickup van driver Nisar. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A pickup van driver has lodged a police complaint, claiming he was assaulted and robbed by passengers of a car at the fourth bend of the Thamarassery ghat road.
The incident happened around 10 pm on Monday.

According to the pickup van driver Nisar, a native of Chettappalam in Mananthavady, a car hit his vehicle on the ghat road. Following the crash, the car's passengers allegedly assaulted him and stole Rs 50,000 from his pocket.

Nisar said three people were in the car, including a woman. He added that the accused fled the scene when local residents arrived after hearing the commotion. The Thamarassery police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE