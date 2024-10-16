Northeast monsoon sets in over Kerala; orange alert in Malappuram, Kannur

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially announced that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Kerala, and the northeast rainfall activity has begun over the region. Considering this, the weather agency issued an orange alert on Wednesday for Malappuram and Kannur, predicting very heavy rainfall between 115.6 and 204.4 mm. Ten other districts—Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod—are under a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5 mm.



Moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely to occur at isolated places in all districts on Wednesday. According to the IMD, rain accompanied by thundershowers is expected at most places in Kerala until October 21. A wind warning is also in place, advising fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until October 19 due to squally weather conditions, with wind speeds ranging from 35 km/h to 45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast.

A swell surge warning is in effect for all coastal districts, lasting until 11 pm on October 16: Red alert in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram (with waves expected to reach heights of 1.0 to 2.0 meters and a period of 18.0 to 20.0 seconds); Yellow alert in all other districts (with waves expected to reach heights of 1.0 to 2.0 meters and a period of 18.0 to 20.0 second).

Alerts for Thursday, October 17

Orange: Kozhikode, Kannur

Yellow: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kasaragod

Probable impact due to heavy rain:

- Waterlogging on major roads and reduced visibility could lead to traffic congestion.

- Possibility of landslides/ mud slips/ flash floods

- Low-lying areas and riverbanks are at risk of flooding or waterlogging.

- Fallen trees may cause power outages or accidents.

- Partial damage to houses and shelters is possible.

- Rain may negatively affect people and livestock and damage unsafe coastal structures.

- Lightning may injure people and cattle in open places

Advisory:

- Ensure efficient traffic management.

- Avoid unnecessary travel and stay in safe areas.- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures

- Postpone sowing of seeds, if already sown, avoid water stagnation