Kozhikode: Koleka Putuma, the first international writer to arrive here to attend the Hortus Art and Literature Festival, organised by Malayala Manorama from November 1 to 3, is thrilled to be in a land where literature and its creators are held in high esteem.

A South African poet, theatre-maker, and queer activist, Koleka Putuma was nominated as Africa’s Most Influential Woman in 2019. She has also garnered numerous accolades for her poems and plays, including the PEN South Africa Student Writing Prize, and is a Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 honoree.

In this interview, Koleka Putuma shares her thoughts with Manorama on various topics, including African literature, the social relevance of poetry, beliefs, and writing.

How did your journey in writing begin?

Although I used to write rap during high school, I never took it seriously. It was just for fun. After finishing school, I enrolled in theatre studies, and that’s where I entered the world of poetry. I studied theatre for four years. In South Africa, especially in Cape Town, there are several theatre groups and theatre schools. Theatre and poetry share some fundamental principles: from the body, breath, language, and conversation, both follow a similar style and pattern.

Isn’t there a difference between writing poetry and presenting it?

Writing poetry is a solitary exercise, but presenting it is something else entirely. When you share your words with an audience, you elevate the letters from the page to a new level. You live differently in front of a microphone. I'm particularly interested in exploring how poetry can blend with other art forms and move forward ... like through scenes, projections, and costumes. I place more importance on experimentation rather than simply standing behind a microphone and reciting. My focus is on fusing poetry with theatre. Sounds and visuals deeply influence me.

How was the widely acclaimed poem `Water’ born?

Water was written in 2016. The idea of this poem emerged during a discussion with fellow poets. What stirred inside me was the historical significance of water, the connection ancestors had with it, the relationship between the people of South Africa and water, and how a community with a history of slavery relates to it. In Cape Town, where we have countless beaches, it's common for us to go to the coast, especially on significant days like Christmas and New Year's Eve. But for black people living far from the sea, visiting the beach is not as easy and is expensive too.

For many, water carries profound spiritual significance. It is intricately connected to life's most important moments, such as the baptism of a child. Yet water also has a history of its own, as well as pains and concerns. Today, people are celebrating water and swimming in it. Water carries many layers of meaning.

World Water Day is on March 22, which is also your birthday. Is your life similar to water?

I didn’t realise that my birthday falls on World Water Day until now! I’ve always wished my life could be like water, flowing gently. But I think what affects my flow are the situations I go through. I feel like I’m moving forward based on whatever components life requires, adapting organically.

Take this moment, for instance. It’s raining outside. Could you step into the rain and scream at the top of your lungs? It wouldn’t be easy. Humans are bound by regulations and control in many aspects of life. In every activity we do, some form of restraint is necessary. In front of an audience, you have to filter your words. We need to learn how to go with the flow. I don’t want to be like a rock. Maybe it’s time I write a sequel to Water—Water 2.0.

Who is a successful poet? When do you feel a poet has truly achieved success?

That’s a difficult question. If you had asked me this some time ago, I would’ve said success was about travelling worldwide with your poems, coming to places like India, giving interviews, or publishing books. But my perspective has shifted now.

Success, to me now, might be about mastering your craft. Excelling at it and celebrating that excellence. When you recite a poem in front of an audience using a microphone, you should be able to enjoy it yourself. There should be joy in performing your poem over and over again. Whether you're presenting in New York or on Broadway doesn't matter. What’s the point if you’re not enjoying it.

Publishing your poetry is essential, enabling your work to reach a wider audience. Your books can extend beyond South Africa, but the most important aspect is sharing your poetry with others.

Some believe that a person who is deeply hurt and at odds with society writes poetry from their wounds. Readers who enjoy that poetry often regard that poet as successful. Would you call this success from a poet’s perspective?

Poets live vastly different lives across regions, countries, and social circumstances. In many places, poets aren’t even free to raise their voices against violence. There are also poets who have succeeded in becoming the voice of the people. But sometimes, poetry itself leads them into danger and to prison. That’s not an easy path.

How closely are poetry and activism linked?

As a poet from a place like South Africa, I always hope that whatever I write will capture people’s attention. Recently, an NGO approached me to write a few lines to raise awareness about the rising issue of teenage pregnancy in South Africa. Many children as young as 13 or 14 have dropped out of school and face this crisis. In this sense, poetry should address such pressing issues. Poets also need to engage with problems like gender violence or teenage pregnancy. Poetry can provide relief to those who are mentally or emotionally devastated.

What are your perspectives on spirituality and religion?

I was born a Christian, and my father is a preacher. The beliefs that I possess now are the ones through which I grew up, and they are evolving with time. I am trying to define my spirituality. The realisation that what we go through keeps transforming me is profound.

What new elements have you introduced to your poetry recently?

My new book comprises poetry for readers aged between 12 and 18. So, the language, style... everything is different. Writing for this age group required me to step into the mindset of someone in that age group. I had to understand how they perceive things like religion, social media, etc. I had to change myself to reflect the thoughts inside them.

When I was 14 years old, the world was different. This world is now complemented by AI and social media. I did not attach myself to gadgets 24 hours a day during my teenage years. I had to fight a lot. Those days were filled with observation and listening. So, writing a new book in the younger generation's language was indeed an experiment for me. When I read poems in high school, they didn’t interest me; I perceived them as the work of old, dead white men. So, finding a new language to write in is indeed a novelty.

What are your expectations as you arrive to attend the Malayala Manorama Hortus?

I’m excited to attend Hortus with a strong desire to explore the poetry scene in this part of the world. I'm particularly interested in discovering what’s happening in poetry written in a language I don’t know. It fascinates me to see how readers from different regions connect with literature. This region is renowned for its rich literary heritage and exquisite cuisine. Upon my arrival, I indulged in a feast served on a banana leaf, and I thoroughly enjoyed the hot, spicy food here.

What are you going to take with you when you return?

As I experience the hospitality and warmth of this land, it feels like I have reached my home. I genuinely feel at home here. However, I must admit I don’t dare to board the vehicles here! Until now, I believed that vehicles drive so dangerously only in my place. Here, every bus and truck seems to come straight at our car, yet our driver remains unfazed, proceeding as if everything is perfectly normal. As I return, I will be carrying all these experiences with me.

