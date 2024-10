Thrissur: Two students were fatally hit by a car on Friday near Neelippara Quarry in Vadakkenchery. The deceased are Mohammed Roshan (15) and Mohammed Islam (15), both 10th-grade students from Mary Matha Higher Secondary School in Pantalampadam.

They were struck by the vehicle while walking along the roadside after attending Juma prayers at Vaniyampara mosque. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the teens succumbed to their injuries.