Tamil Nadu officials visit landslide-hit Wayand; praise rescue, relief efforts

Kalpetta: A 17-member delegation from the Tamil Nadu government, led by Nilgiris Sub-Collector K Sangeetha, visited the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad on Saturday. The team assessed the aftermath of the disaster, which devastated large parts of Chooralmala and Mundakkai on July 31, and interacted with officials who had managed rescue and rehabilitation efforts.



The delegation, primarily from the Nilgiri district administration, reviewed the actions taken before, during, and after the landslide. This included an analysis of the rescue operations, precautionary measures, disaster management protocols, force deployment, survivor counselling, and relief distribution.

Sangeetha commended the Wayanad administration for its efficient handling of the disaster and noted the exceptional coordination of the district authorities during the crisis.

The visiting team included key officials from multiple departments, such as police, agriculture, health, public works, industries, and local governance. Industries Department Assistant Director Akhila C Udayan and Geologist T M Shelju were notable group members.