HC dismisses daughter's plea challenging donation of MM Lawrence's body to med college

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 23, 2024 03:34 PM IST
M M Lawrence. File photo: Manorama.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court ordered the handover of M M Lawrence's mortal remains to the medical college on Wednesday, rejecting the petition filed by daughter Asha Lawrence. 

While Lawrence's son, M L Sajeevan, and his daughter, Sujatha Boban, wanted to donate the body to the medical college for teaching students, his other daughter, Asha Lawrence, objected to this and wanted a Christian funeral. 

Earlier, a medical board constituted following the court's order had decided to accept the body for medical studies. But Asha moved the court against it, claiming that the bench did not conduct a proper hearing before deciding to release the body for medical studies.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA