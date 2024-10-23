HC dismisses daughter's plea challenging donation of MM Lawrence's body to med college

Kochi: The Kerala High Court ordered the handover of M M Lawrence's mortal remains to the medical college on Wednesday, rejecting the petition filed by daughter Asha Lawrence.

While Lawrence's son, M L Sajeevan, and his daughter, Sujatha Boban, wanted to donate the body to the medical college for teaching students, his other daughter, Asha Lawrence, objected to this and wanted a Christian funeral.

Earlier, a medical board constituted following the court's order had decided to accept the body for medical studies. But Asha moved the court against it, claiming that the bench did not conduct a proper hearing before deciding to release the body for medical studies.