Miffed about security lapse, Suresh Gopi heads to Kumarakom in autorickshaw 

Haripad: A major lapse in security arrangements occurred during Union Minister Suresh Gopi's visit to Manarasala Nagaraja Temple for an award ceremony on Thursday evening.

After participating in the ceremony and the Deepakazhcha ritual at the temple, the minister exited the temple from its eastern gate. However, he waited for over five minutes at the eastern gate; his convoy was stationed at the western gate.

Frustrated by the delay, Suresh Gopi soon boarded an autorickshaw parked at the spot and directed the driver to take him to Kumarakom. Though hesitant, the autorickshaw driver obliged, and after about two kilometres, the minister's convoy caught up with him. Security officials, following in another vehicle, reached the scene soon after.

As the police personnel arrived, a visibly dissatisfied Suresh Gopi insisted that they provide the autorickshaw driver directions to reach Kumarakom. However, he soon regained his composure and continued his journey in the official vehicle. With multiple engagements scheduled in Kottayam, arrangements had been made for the minister to stay overnight in Kumarakom.