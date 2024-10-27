Collective in landslide-hit Wayanad alleges rehabilitation irregularities, threatens protest

Kalpetta: A collective of people living in the landslide-hit Mundakkai-Chooralmala region has alleged that the LDF government is deliberately attempting to reduce the hazardous zone limit to 30-50 meters from the river bank. The action council also warned the state government to launch protests if it failed to resolve the issues raised by the victims.

Chairman of the organisation Naseer Alakkal, other members of the action council Shajimon Chooralmala, Shaji Shanmughan and Cheriyan Saidalavi, among others, told reporters in a press conference that the attempt is aimed at reducing the number of houses to be built in the proposed township. “Though the expert committee had earlier stated that families living on the 300 meters on both sides will be rehabilitated, later the report submitted by the expert panel noted that at Mundakkai and Chooralmala people can reside beyond 30-50 meters,” officer bearers said.

The action council demanded that the government provide the compensation and financial support announced by the state government to all the families living in wards 10, 11 and 12 of Meppadi panchayat. They also demanded that the government should issue the death certificates of the 47 people who were reported missing.