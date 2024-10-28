DCC letter was sent on day of candidate declaration: MB Rajesh

Palakkad: In a brewing controversy regarding a letter reportedly sent by the DCC to its central leadership, the Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh said that the letter proposing K Muraleedharan as a candidate is not outdated.

"The DCC sent the letter on the same day Rahul Mamkootathil was announced as the candidate. The dissatisfaction within Congress might benefit the BJP by attracting votes, which led us to decide to nominate Sarin as the LDF-backed candidate. This dissatisfaction will enable Sarin to secure Congress votes," he told Manorama News.

The minister also accused the Congress of aiding the BJP's victory in Thrissur and suggested that there is a 'deal' between Congress and BJP in Palakkad.

However, following the official announcement of the candidate for Palakkad, former MP V S Vijayaraghavan asserted that the relevance of the DCC's letter has diminished. He stated that Muraleedharan's name was only mentioned as an opinion. With the candidate announcement, Congress in the district now stands firmly with Rahul Mamkootathil.

Vijayaraghavan also remarked that the letter sent to the national and state leadership should not have been disclosed publicly and that an investigation is necessary.

Meanwhile, KPCC President K Sudhakaran confirmed that an investigation will be conducted regarding the emergence of the DCC's letter. He emphasised the seriousness of the matter and assured that appropriate action would follow.

Sudhakaran added that various opinions may arise prior to the candidate announcement, but once a final decision is made, Congress culture adheres to it as a united front.