Hortus poised to become a popular festival; Minister Riyas inaugurates Biennale, Manorama pavilions

Kozhikode: Tourism Minister P A Muhammed Riyas on Monday inaugurated the pavilions by Kochi Biennale and Malayala Manorama at the venue of the Hortus festival on Kozhikode Beach.

Inaugurating the pavilions, the minister expressed optimism for Hortus –a festival for arts, culture, and literature —stating that the people would embrace it as a cherished event, as Kozhikode is known for its enthusiastic support of literary gatherings. “Just as Manorama decided to organise Hortus in Kozhikode, the people here have welcomed it with open arms. Events like these allow Malayalis, no matter where they are in the world, to unite and celebrate together.”

The minister also emphasised the festival's special significance for Kozhikode’s art enthusiasts. “Since the inception of the Kochi Biennale, visitors have started to arrive in Kerala during the season of this festival and over time, the Biennale has become one of the state's premier events. Organising similar gatherings across different locations also helps elevate the regions that host these events. I commend Malayala Manorama for making valuable initiative in this direction,” he added.

Minister Riyas also announced that the long-held dream of the Beypore Sultan, writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, to establish a cultural centre in Kozhikode would soon come to fruition. He affirmed his support for future cultural programs in Kozhikode, stating that the new centre would serve as an ideal venue for such events.

Kozhikode City Mayor Beena Philip presided over the function, also attended by the Hortus Director N S Madhavan, Malayala Manorama Executive Director Jayant Mammen Mathew, and Meitra Hospital CEO Nihaj G Muhammad, among others.

The Art Pavilion, led by Bose Krishnamachari and curated by artists S N Sujith and P S Jalaja, showcases a collection of 300 artworks by 43 artists. Meitra Hospital is sponsoring the pavilion. The Hortus Festival will be held on Kozhikode Beach from October 31 to November 3.