Lessons learned or ignored: Revisiting Kerala’s major fire tragedies

Kasaragod: A major fire broke out on Monday midnight at Kasargod's Anjootambalam Veererkavu Temple in Nileshwar during the annual Kaliyattam festival. Over 150 people were injured, including eight who remain in critical condition. An explosion in the firecracker storage room caused the incident.

This is only one among several tragic fire incidents in Kerala’s history, which also include some of India’s most disastrous ones. A recurring factor in these accidents is the disregard for essential safety guidelines issued by authorities. Here are some of the state’s most devastating fire incidents:

1952 – Sabarimala Tragedy

In 1952, a devastating fire at Sabarimala resulted in the deaths of around 70 pilgrims and left over 80 severely injured. The incident happened when pilgrims gathered in a storage room containing firecrackers to perform Vedi Vazhipadu (a ritual ). Suddenly, the crowded room, filled with explosives, caught fire. An investigation led to the arrest of two individuals for storing gunpowder without proper permits. This incident remains one of Kerala’s deadliest fire tragedies.

1984 – Kandasamkadavu Church Festival, Thrissur

During the Kandasamkadavu Church festival in Thrissur, 45 people sustained injuries after sparks from firecrackers ignited additional crackers stored outside nearby shops. Five years later, another fire incident happened during the same festival, raising ongoing concerns about fire safety at large gatherings.

1987 – Jagannath Temple Tragedy, Thalassery

At Thalassery’s Jagannath Temple in 1987, a tragic accident took place as crowds awaited a fireworks display. When the crackers were ignited, panic ensued, and people fled. Tragically, 27 people were struck by a passing train during the ensuing chaos, with many others injured.

1990 – Malanada Poruvazhi Peruviruthi Temple Explosion, Kollam

An explosion at the Malanada Poruvazhi Peruviruthi Temple in Kollam claimed 26 lives and injured 67 people. The accident underscored the need for strict safety measures during firecracker displays.

The Malanada firework disaster claimed 26 lives. Photo: Manorama Archives

1999 – Chamundikavu Temple Fire, Palakkad-Aloor

In 1999, a fire at Chamundikavu Temple in Aloor, Palakkad, resulted in the deaths of eight people. The tragedy occurred when firecrackers exploded while being prepared for the temple festival.

2006 – Paramekavu Devaswom manufacturing unit explosion, Thrissur

Seven individuals died in a fire at Paramekavu Devaswom’s firecracker manufacturing unit in Thrissur. The incident revealed significant lapses in safety practices at firecracker production facilities.

2016 – Puttingal Temple Disaster, Kollam

Kerala’s worst pyrotechnic tragedy occurred at Puttingal Devi Temple in Paravur, Kollam. The firecrackers in the storehouse exploded, triggering a chain of explosions, killing 109 people and injuring 501 people.

Aftermath of Puttingal Temple Disaster. Photo: Manorama Archives

In response to repeated fireworks accidents, the Kerala High Court issued a set of directives while hearing an application for fireworks permission at Ernakulam’s Shiva Temple for the Valiya Vilakku and Arattu festival.

1. The fireworks could be carried out only using specific items allowed by the Court under the supervision of competent persons having valid licenses.

2. Magazine/storeroom to be maintained at a distance of 200 meters from the site of the fireworks display.

3. Fireworks are to be carried out under the supervision of authorities under the Revenue Department, Fire Safety and Police Department.

The tragedy occurred when firecrackers exploded while being prepared for the temple festival. Photo: Manorama Archives

4. Barricades are to be put on all sides at a distance of 100 meters from the fireworks display point before the commencement of fireworks.

5. Persons shall not enter in prohibited areas, that is, within 100 meters.

Repeated incidents call for extreme caution and compliance with rules. Quoting the Kerala High Court here, ''There is no commandment in any of the holy books to burst crackers for pleasing the God.''

(All data and figures are sourced from Manorama Archives)