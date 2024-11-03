Former BJP office secretary Thiroor Satheesh slammed district president Aneesh Kumar on Sunday for spreading false claims about him following his revelations about the Kodakara black money case.

“The BJP district president claims I was expelled from the party two years ago. However, I continued to serve in the office for nearly six months after the supposed expulsion. I was the one who submitted the documents for office auditing. I left the party on my own accord; no one expelled me. Saying I was expelled is just a tactic for them to escape accountability. BJP leaders are busy fabricating lies. I will reveal the details to the police in the coming days. I've been working for the BJP for 30 years. The only cases against me are party-related,” Satheesh said.

“Why did Dharmarajan call K Surendran and his son after the Kodakara hawala theft? Surendran has previously accepted money from Dharmarajan. Surendran personally received one crore rupees brought from Kozhikode. The remaining Rs 35 lakh was handed over by Dharmarajan to V V Rajesh in Thiruvananthapuram,” Satheesh said during a press conference.



Satheesh refuted allegations that he had repaid his housing loan through financial misconduct or collusion with the CPM. "I made my last loan payment in May 2023, and I still owe over Rs 17.36 lakh to the bank from a total loan of Rs 19 lakh. I respect Sobha Surendran deeply. In the past, when Aneesh Kumar asked me not to allow her into the party office, I refused to do so. Why is she supporting him?" he questioned.

Thiroor Satheesh had alleged that cash-filled bags labelled as election campaign materials arrived at the BJP’s Thrissur district office at 11 pm on April 2, 2021. He claimed this money was transported with the knowledge of district president Aneesh Kumar. Though unaware of the exact amount, Satheesh said Dharmarajan, a businessman and party supporter, had brought the funds, and he was instructed to arrange a room for Dharmarajan. The money was reportedly stolen during transport, an incident Satheesh learned of the next day. As office secretary, he chose not to report the details to the police.

Kodakara hawala case

On April 4, 2021, just three days before the Kerala assembly elections, a staged accident in Kodakara at 4.40 am led to the hijacking of a vehicle carrying Rs 3.5 crore. A Special Investigation Team later determined that the money, intended as BJP funds, was being transported from Karnataka to the BJP district treasurer in Alappuzha. The initial charge sheet submitted to the Irinjalakuda First Class Magistrate Court listed 23 arrests and 19 witnesses, including BJP leaders. Of the looted sum, Rs 1.4 crore remains unaccounted for.