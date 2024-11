Kottayam: A man allegedly hacked his wife and mother-in-law to death in Maravanthuruthu, Thalayolaparambu, on Monday. The deceased are Sivapriya (35) and her mother Geetha (60).

The accused, Nidheesh (40), surrendered at the Thalayolaparambu police station following the crime. Police suspect the murders were triggered by a family dispute. Further investigation is currently underway.