8-year-old sleeping in house died of snakebite in Palakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2024 07:28 PM IST
Asbiya Fathima. Photo: Manorama

Palakkad: An 8-year-old girl died after being bitten by a snake in Moolakkad, Vannamada, in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased, Asbiya Fathima, was the daughter of Muhammed Jubairali and Sabiya Begum.

Asbiya's grandmother, Rahmath (45), was also bitten by the snake while she was asleep. Following the incident, neighbours and family members rushed Rahmath to the district hospital. Meanwhile, at around 2.30 am, Asbiya collapsed, and upon examination, it was revealed that the snake had also bitten her.

