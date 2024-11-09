Emotional strain: Naveen Babu's wife seeks reassignment from Tahasildar role to senior superintendent in Collectorate

Pathanamthitta: Late Kannur Assistant District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu’s wife, Manjusha, has requested a reassignment from her role as Tahsildar in Konni, citing her current emotional state. In her appeal to the Revenue Department, she noted her readiness only for a reduced workload and requested a transfer to the position of senior superintendent at the Collectorate. Currently on leave following her husband’s passing, Manjusha is expected to resume duties in December.

Meanwhile, Naveen’s family plans to approach the High Court, seeking a stay on the bail granted to former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya, who was released from Pallikkunnu Women’s Jail in Kannur on Friday after eleven days in judicial custody. Divya, charged with abetment of suicide, received bail from the Thalassery Sessions Court.

Naveen Babu was found dead in his official residence in Kannur on October 15, shortly after his farewell meeting, during which Divya allegedly accused him of accepting a bribe from businessman Prashanth in exchange for a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for a fuel station. According to an investigation report from the Director of Medical Education, Prashanth confirmed the bribery claims and CCTV footage supported his meetings with the ADM.

Collector Arun Vijayan also noted that the ADM admitted to a "mistake" following Divya’s accusations at the farewell event. However, the prosecution opposed Divya’s bail, citing potential witness influence and a lack of conclusive evidence against the ADM. Representing the ADM’s family, their lawyer also questioned Divya’s cooperation with the investigation and challenged the accuracy of her account of the ADM’s confession to the Collector.