CPM split on using Palakkad raid as bypoll campaign issue; Congress holds tight on ‘trolley bag’

Palakkad: While Kerala’s ruling CPM expressed optimism on Saturday that the recent 'trolley bag' controversy would weaken Congress-UDF’s chances in the Palakkad bypoll, some party leaders believe it could drive votes away from the CPM-led LDF coalition in the upcoming November 20 assembly by-election.



CPM state secretary MV Govindan told reporters that the incident, tied to election-related hawala fund suspicions, deserves investigation. “We’re not concerned with a trolley bag itself. This issue emerged as part of election developments and is worth investigating, not ignoring,” he said.

However, CPM state committee member NN Krishnadas has advised the party to drop focus on the controversy. Speaking at the memorial meeting for former MLA M Narayanan on Friday, Krishnadas encouraged the Left to prioritize broader political issues that impact the public, warning that the matter may be a Congress trap intended to distract the party.

Govindan argued that the incident, involving a police raid at a Palakkad hotel based on suspicions of black money, should be part of the election dialogue. He suggested the controversy would likely hurt Congress-UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil and benefit CPM-LDF’s candidate, P Sarin. Govindan further claimed that other issues, such as a Youth Congress ID card controversy, have also damaged Mamkootathil’s public image. “I am certain these issues will ultimately turn into votes for us,” he said.

He added that BJP-NDA would not be able to repeat the success of “Metro Man” E Sreedharan in Palakkad from the previous assembly election. Govindan noted that Congress should not expect the same level of minority support, as concerns over a BJP victory in Palakkad have diminished.

Congress refuses to let go of 'trolley'

Congress MP Shafi Parambil, meanwhile, stated that Palakkad’s election results would deliver a setback to both CPM and BJP. The “CJP” name has gained traction in the constituency following the raid, he told Manorama News, highlighting the alleged CPM-BJP cooperation on the night of the raid. “It’s not a matter of whether the LDF abandoned the box controversy—they were actually caught in it,” he added.

Congress candidate Rahul Mankootathil also emphasized that the raid and “trolley bag” controversy remain focal points in the election. “Even if CPM tries to close the trolley bag, the UDF will keep it open,” he said.

The controversy erupted following a police raid on a Palakkad hotel amid suspicions of black money, sparking a political storm. CPM has called for a full investigation after CCTV footage showed a Congress worker arriving at the hotel with a trolley bag, while Congress accuses CPM of leaking the footage to the media.

The police raid included searches in rooms occupied by senior Congress leaders Bindu Krishna and Shanimol Usman. To avoid conflict with the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival, the Election Commission postponed the bypoll from November 13 to November 20. The bypoll follows Congress MLA Shafi Parambil’s election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara constituency.