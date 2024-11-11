Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

German woman bitten by stray dog at Kozhikode railway station

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 11, 2024 11:28 AM IST
Pic 1: Astrid Hukel, Pic 2: Representational image. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode/Thrissur: A German tourist visiting Kerala was bitten by a stray dog on platform three of the Kozhikode railway station around 4.20 pm on Sunday.
The woman, 60-year-old Astrid Hukel, a member of a 14-person tour group, sustained an injury to her right leg from the bite. Although she later de-boarded the train in Thrissur, it is yet to be confirmed whether she sought further medical treatment.

The incident occurred when the tour group arrived at Kozhikode station to board the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express (20633) to Thrissur. While walking along the platform, the tourist accidentally stepped on the dog, prompting it to bite her.

A police team led by RPF ASI K C Renjith quickly arrived at the scene. The injured tourist was escorted to the nearby RPF centre, where her wound was cleaned with soap and bandaged. Despite a doctor’s recommendation to seek additional treatment at the Medical College Hospital, the tour group decided to continue their journey.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE