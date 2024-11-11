German woman bitten by stray dog at Kozhikode railway station

Kozhikode/Thrissur: A German tourist visiting Kerala was bitten by a stray dog on platform three of the Kozhikode railway station around 4.20 pm on Sunday.

The woman, 60-year-old Astrid Hukel, a member of a 14-person tour group, sustained an injury to her right leg from the bite. Although she later de-boarded the train in Thrissur, it is yet to be confirmed whether she sought further medical treatment.

The incident occurred when the tour group arrived at Kozhikode station to board the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express (20633) to Thrissur. While walking along the platform, the tourist accidentally stepped on the dog, prompting it to bite her.

A police team led by RPF ASI K C Renjith quickly arrived at the scene. The injured tourist was escorted to the nearby RPF centre, where her wound was cleaned with soap and bandaged. Despite a doctor’s recommendation to seek additional treatment at the Medical College Hospital, the tour group decided to continue their journey.