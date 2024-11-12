IAS suspension: No wrong in saying what one feels right, says Prasanth

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 12, 2024 02:38 PM IST Updated: November 12, 2024 02:48 PM IST
N Prasanth. Photo: Manorama News

Thiruvananthapuram: Responding to the suspension order and his controversial social media comments that led to it, Kerala Agriculture Department Special Secretary N Prasanth told the media that there was no wrong in saying what one feels right and that he had not consciously violated any rules. "This is the first suspension I have received in my life. Even in college and law school, I never faced suspension," Prashanth told the media.

"I will respond after receiving the suspension order. I’ve only heard about suspensions, but I believe in the Constitution. It is wrong to respond without seeing the records," he added.

Regarding his post on social media, where he made remarks such as being mentally ill, he said, "There are linguistic expressions in Malayalam. Some are related to cinema as well. The Constitution does not require me to speak in a way that pleases everyone. There is no special need to speak the truth loudly. The media can verify the truth."

