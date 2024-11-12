Malayalam
31-year-old man dies of leptospirosis in Kozhikode

Our Correspondent
Published: November 12, 2024 11:14 PM IST Updated: November 12, 2024 11:16 PM IST
Cherottu Nishad (31) Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 31-year-old man died of leptospirosis at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The deceased Cherottu Nishad, from Moozhikal, was under treatment for a week before he succumbed to the disease.

"He had a wound on his leg that might have led to the infection," said former ward councillor Shalini.

Nishad, originally from Wayanad, migrated to Kozhikode several years ago and worked as a welder. He is survived by his father, Kunhikkannan, his mother, Omana, wife Mahitha, daughter Nakshatra and sister Nishitha. 

The number of patients affected by Leptospirosis in the district is increasing. From November 6 to 12, 15 confirmed cases of leptospirosis were reported. Five patients were diagnosed on Monday, and two suspected cases were reported on Tuesday.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that spreads through the urine of infected animals or through water, soil, or food contaminated with their urine. Some symptoms include high fever, head ache, bleeding, muscle pain, chills, red eyes, and vomiting.

