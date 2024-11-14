Rathanakumari sworn in as Kannur Dist Panchayat President; PP Divya gives election a miss

Kannur: KK Rathnakumari, former chair of the Health and Education Standing Committee, assumed office as the District Panchayat President on Thursday following an election. District Collector Arun K Vijayan administered the oath of office to the newly elected President after ballot voting.

The election was held after CPM leader P P Divya resigned from the post following a controversial farewell event for late Kannur Assistant District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. Rathnakumari addressed the media after taking office. Divya did not attend the election.

"PP Divya could not participate in the election due to the conditions laid out by the court while granting her bail," Rathnakumari said.

Initially, police barred media from covering the election based on instructions from the District Collector, who also serves as the election officer. The Collector faced sharp criticism for reportedly inviting P P Divya to the farewell event and later giving statements implicating the late ADM.

With the LDF holding a majority of 17 members in the District Panchayat, compared to the UDF’s 7 members, Rathnakumari’s win was assured.