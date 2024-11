Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 8 districts today, cloudy skies likely in Sabarimala

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rain in Kerala on Thursday. Rain is expected to continue across the state till Sunday.



The India Meteorological Department has also started issuing a special Sabarimala Bulletin to provide weather updates for pilgrimage areas, including Sabarimala, Pampa, and Nilakkal. There is a possibility of rain in Sabarimala on Thursday, with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Pampa may also experience thunderstorms and rain. Nilakkal will be generally cloudy, with heavy rain expected in the afternoon.

Yellow alerts