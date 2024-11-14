Priyanka Gandhi accuses 'BJP govt' of denying national disaster status to Wayanad landslide

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday criticised the BJP government for refusing to declare the recent landslides in Wayanad as a national disaster, claiming this denial has blocked critical aid to affected residents.

Vadra, who contested the Wayanad Lok Sabha bye-election following her brother Rahul Gandhi’s resignation from the seat, expressed her disappointment on X, stating, “Despite the landslides that devastated Wayanad, the BJP government refuses to declare it a national disaster, denying essential relief to those in dire need. This isn't just negligence; it’s a shocking injustice to those who have suffered unimaginable loss. The people of Wayanad deserve better.”

She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Wayanad at the time of the tragedy, witnessing the impact firsthand, yet his government is “withholding crucial aid and... politicizing the tragedy.” Vadra drew parallels to the situation in Himachal Pradesh, alleging similar political motives behind delayed assistance to disaster-stricken areas.

The Centre recently informed the Kerala government that the landslides and flash floods in Wayanad this July could not be categorised as a "national disaster." Over 200 lives were lost, and numerous homes were destroyed, prompting Kerala to demand national disaster status and rehabilitation assistance.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a letter dated November 10, clarified, "Under the existing guidelines of SDRF/NDRF, there is no provision to declare any calamity as a 'National Disaster’,” reported PTI. The state government had previously written to Prime Minister Modi in August, appealing for this designation and increased federal support.