Ganja worth Rs 8 lakhs seized from Thrissur Railway Station

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 14, 2024 06:33 PM IST
Ganja worth Rs 8 lakhs was seized from Thrissur Railway Station. Photo: Special Arrangement

Thrissur: In a joint investigation conducted by the Thrissur Railway Police and Kerala Police, 10 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 8 lakhs was seized from Thrissur Railway Station on Thursday. The drug was found inside an abandoned plastic bag next to an escalator on platform no. 2. 

The Railway Police Inspector, Thomas K O, stated that the suspects likely left the bag and fled when they saw the police.

The police suspect the material was transported to Kerala from other states, such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, for sale. The seized ganja was produced in the court after completing the necessary legal procedures. Additionally, the police are reviewing CCTV footage from the station to identify the suspects.

