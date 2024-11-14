Wild elephant attacks house in Thrissur, triggers panic

A wild elephant attacked a house in Kattilappoovam, Madakkathara, Thrissur, damaging the house's wall and gate in the early morning hours on Thursday. The elephant broke through the wall and gate of the rented house of Thaikkad Mulayil Raju .

Six people, including three children, were in the house when the elephant entered the compound. After breaking the gate and wall, the elephant moved towards the nearby church premises before retreating to the forest.



This is the second time in recent years that an elephant has entered Kattilappoovam and caused destruction. Residents said that the issue of wild elephants has intensified in the Wadakkanchery area over the past two and a half years, especially after the opening of the Kuthiran Tunnel Road, which led to the closure of the old Kuthiran route. The forest department at Pattikkad and local panchayat officials visited the site after receiving the information. As the elephant entered a residential area, a warning has been issued to the local population.

