The draft notification on delimitation of wards in gram panchayats, municipalities and corporations in the state will be published on November 18. This was decided in a meeting of the Delimitation Commission held on Friday. Complaints and grievances related to the draft notification will be received till December 3.

The Commission scrutinized the proposals submitted by the District Collectors for ward-delimitation in local bodies in the state during the meeting. Complaints related to the draft notification can be sent via post or directly to the respective District Collectorate or Office of the Delimitation Commission. Ward delimitation was carried out based on 2011 census data and the revised number of wards in local bodies published by the state government.

According to the notification issued by the state government, 1,375 wards have been added across 941 panchayats, raising the total number of wards from 15,962 to 17,337. The number of wards across the 152 block panchayats will rise from 2,080 to 2,267, while district panchayats will see the creation of 15 new divisions. Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat will gain two more divisions, with other districts adding one division each.