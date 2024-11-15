EP Jayarajan attends CPM State Secretariat meet amid autobiography controversy

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the raging controversy surrounding the alleged references in his autobiography, E P Jayarajan attended the CPM State Secretariat meeting on Friday. Jayarajan, who has been absent from state leadership meetings for some time, avoided responding to questions after the meeting. Though he provided an explanation to the party regarding the new controversy, it's unclear how the party leadership will respond.

During the meeting, Jayarajan reportedly informed the Secretariat that the controversy surrounding his autobiography was a "calculated conspiracy" and that he did not authorise the leaked content. He claimed he was unaware of the specific contents of the book and that publishers proceeded without consulting him.

The timing of the controversy has led to significant dissatisfaction among the party leadership, especially given its impact on a crucial byelection day. Jayarajan has kept his distance from the state leadership led by M V Govindan ever since his removal from the post of LDF Convenor. Jayarajan has previously criticised the leadership for lack of fairness in controversies related to his removal from the LDF Convenor role and allegations involving the Vaidekam resort.

Govindan supports Jayarajan

M V Govindan on Friday extended his support for Jayarajan amidst the ongoing 'autobiography' controversy, asserting that it had no impact on the 2024 Kerala bypolls. At a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Govindan stated, "The party fully trusts Jayarajan's stance on this matter and sees no reason to investigate it internally. The controversy is irrelevant, and the investigation into the complaint Jayarajan submitted to the DGP should proceed as planned."

Govindan also dismissed the need for the CPM to seek an explanation from Jayarajan, emphasising that the controversy was fabricated. "It is clearly a conspiracy, with selective excerpts from the book—written not by Jayarajan—surfacing conveniently during the elections," he said.