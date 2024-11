Kaithacode: A Malayali home nurse died in a car accident in Al Farwaniyah, Kuwait. Jayakumari (51), a Kaithacode native, was travelling to work in a taxi when the vehicle crashed into another.

Jayakumari is a member of the Executive Committee of Kollam District Pravasi Samajam Kuwait Abbasiya. She was staying with her sister, who is also working in Kuwait.

Jayakumari is the wife of late Babu. She is survived by her daughter Meedu and her son-in-law Rahul.