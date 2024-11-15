Malappuram woman arrested for trafficking youth to Cambodia with false job promise

Oachira: The police arrested a 31-year-old woman for trafficking a young man to Cambodia after defrauding him of money under the pretext of securing a job abroad.

The accused, Safna, from Nilambur, collected Rs 1.20 lakh from Kaneesh, a native of Kollam, Thazhava, after conducting an online interview and promising him a job with a company in Thailand, police said.

The agents engaged by Safna then took Kaneesh to Thailand from Nedumbassery, and from there, he was trafficked to Cambodia.

In Cambodia, Kaneesh found himself in a facility conducting online scams and was forced to defraud others online with unreasonable targets. When he failed to meet these targets, he faced severe mental and physical torture from his handlers.

Safna demanded an additional Rs 1.5 lakh from Kaneesh's relatives, promising to arrange his return to India. When she failed to fulfil her promise, the family filed a complaint with the Indian Embassy, which resulted in Kaneesh's rescue.

The Oachira police also arrested Safna after receiving a complaint from the victim's family. Authorities are currently investigating whether she defrauded others using similar methods.

The arrest was carried out by a team led by Oachira Police Inspector M Sujathan Pillai, along with Sub-Inspectors Niyas and Santosh, Senior Civil Police Officers Anu, Sridevi, and Mohan Lal. Safna has since been produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.