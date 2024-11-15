Sabarimala to open for mandala pooja at 4pm today, no plans to extend darshan timings

Pathanamthitta:The Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala will open its doors to devotees on Friday for the annual Madalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The public will be allowed to trek up to Sannidhanam from Pampa at 1 pm.

The Sanctum Sanctorum at Sabarimala will open at 4 pm on Friday, an hour earlier than the usual opening time of 5 pm, to accommodate large crowds. Today’s virtual booking count stands at 30,000.

Ahead of the opening of the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala, Devaswom Board President PS Prashanth stated that the board will address ongoing issues to ensure a smoother pilgrimage experience.

This season, darshan timings have been extended to 18 hours. "I thank the tantri and the chief priest (melsanthi) for cooperating in extending the darshan timings. However, we have no plans to extend the timings further," Prashanth told Manorama News.

Following the opening of the sanctum sanctorum, Tantri Kantaru Rajeevaru will conduct the consecration of the newly appointed chief priests for Sabarimala and Malikappuram after a specialised training programme at the Thazhamon Madom.

Pilgrims can proceed from Pampa to the Sannidhanam from 1 pm onwards. The newly appointed chief priest, Arun Kumar Namboothiri, will open the sanctum sanctorum at 3 am on Saturday, marking the beginning of the Malayalam calendar month Vrischikam.

Arrangements in place

State police chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib said that all measures are in place to facilitate devotees to complete their pilgrimage successfully.

Sahib held discussions with officers at Pampa, Sannidhanam, and Nilakkal and said that the police's primary responsibility is to help devotees to have a smooth and safe darshan experience at Sannidhanam. Chief police coordinator ADGP, S Sreejith accompanied the police chief during his inspection.

The role of the police during the Sabarimala pilgrimage is not just a duty but a service to humanity, he added. Further, Sahib stressed the need to address critical issues such as tracing missing persons, preventing pickpocketing, theft of mobile phones, and the sale of psychotropic substances.

Authorities have been instructed to prevent unauthorised parking on main roads and ensure smooth traffic management. Food and accommodation facilities have been arranged for police personnel on duty.

In a statement, the police department urged devotees to follow "all instructions from authorities to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the festival."