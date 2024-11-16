Ideology matters, not past: MV Govindan on Sandeep Varier’s shift to Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary MV Govindan said on Saturday that his party values an individual's current ideology over their past affiliations. Addressing questions from the media about Sandeep Varier’s recent political transition from the BJP to the Congress, Govindan stated that the CPM welcomes individuals who align with Left principles, citing the example of Dr P Sarin. Sarin, a former Congress media cell chief who recently joined the CPM, is now contesting the Palakkad Assembly bypolls as a Left-backed independent candidate.

According to Govindan, “The CPM prioritises policies and principles over personal histories. If someone embraces Leftist ideals, we will accept them without judging their past affiliations. This has been our approach, and it will remain the same.” However, Govindan was critical of Sandeep Varier’s decision to join the Congress. “It’s commendable that he left the BJP, but his fate will remain the same as he has joined another bourgeois, power-driven party,” he remarked.

When asked if the CPM would consider welcoming Sandeep in the future, Govindan said, “Until now, Sandeep Varier has not clarified his stance or shown any intent to align with Leftist ideology. If he does, the party will deliberate and decide accordingly.”

Congress can parade communalism: MB Rajesh

Meanwhile, Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh took a sharp dig at the Congress for embracing Sandeep Varier, whom he labelled as a “flag-bearer of communalism.”

“Only Congress can parade someone who has delivered countless hate speeches. For a party that donated silver bricks to demolish a mosque, Sandeep Varier will be an asset,” Rajesh remarked. He also accused the Congress of normalising communalism, saying, “They alone can wear the crown of communalism and carry it as an ornament. The CPM and the Left will never compromise even an inch on such matters. Let Congress have Sandeep as their figurehead,” he added.

