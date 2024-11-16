Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Jail term for Childline worker who threatened minor to file false case against woman counsellor

Our Correspondent
Published: November 16, 2024 10:34 AM IST
John S Edwin. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Idukki

Cheruthoni: A fast-track court in Idukki has sentenced John S Edwin, a Childline worker from Ikkanagar, Munnar, to five-and-a-half years of imprisonment for threatening a class nine student into filing a fabricated sexual abuse complaint against the school counsellor.

Pronouncing the judgment, Judge Laijumol Sheriff also imposed a fine of Rs 1.36 lakh on the convict. 

The incident took place in 2020 when several school teachers who had nursed a grudge against the woman counsellor conspired to tarnish her reputation. At their behest, John Edwin threatened and coerced the student behind closed doors to draft a false complaint, which he later submitted to the police.

The truth surfaced during police interrogation when the minor confessed that the convict had forced him to write the complaint under duress. This prompted the Munnar police to launch an investigation, naming the Childline worker as the primary accused.

The baseless claim had ultimately led the counsellor to take her own life. Due to which, the court directed that the fine amount be handed over to the counsellor's next of kin.

Reji M Kunniparambil, the Circle Inspector of Police in Munnar at that time, led the investigation. Special Public Prosecutor Shijomon Joseph represented the prosecution during the trial.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE