Man gets life term in jail for killing wife days after giving birth to second child

Irinjalakuda: A local court has sentenced a man to life in prison for killing his wife following a family dispute. She was killed barely 18 days after giving birth to their second child.

Irinjalakuda Additional District Sessions Judge Vinod Kumar N sentenced Muhammad Asif Assis, a native of Kattur Panikkar Moola, to life for the murder of Hashida, from Thalikulam. In addition, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.51 lakh on him.

The crime occurred on the evening of August 20, 2022, following a family dispute. Hashida, was brutally hacked to death by Asif using a machete hidden in a bag,

Asif also attacked her father, Nooruddin, injuring him on the head, and harassed her mother.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 58 witnesses, 97 documents, and 24 pieces of material evidence. Additional Public Prosecutor Adv Joji George James PA, along with Ebin Gopuran and Aljo P Antony, represented the prosecution.