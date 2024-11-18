Karnataka: Days after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP was offering Rs 50 crore to Congress MLAs to defect and destabilise his government, Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda (Ravi Ganiga) on Monday claimed the offer has been increased to Rs 100 crore.

Gowda accused the BJP of attempting to poach ruling party legislators, including Kittur MLA Babasaheb D Patil and Chikkamagaluru MLA H D Thammaiah. He asserted he has "documents and evidence" to substantiate his claims. However, both Patil and Thammaiah denied being contacted or offered money by the BJP or anyone else.

The BJP has dismissed the allegations, challenging the Congress to produce evidence and initiate a probe. "The BJP should give up the attempts to dislodge the government by buying MLAs. None of our MLAs will fall for 'Operation Kamala.' We have documents and evidence to prove their attempts; we will release it before the media at an appropriate time soon," Gowda told reporters.

"As allegations after allegations against BJP are coming out, its leaders are worried about going to jail, so they somehow want to form the government. They want to dislodge this government from the money they had made during the previous government. Also, there are funds from the Centre. JD(S) has joined them, too," he alleged.

Gowda claimed the BJP plans to lure around 50 MLAs, promising to make 30 ministers to achieve its goal. "Offer was made to 50 legislators; also, they had said 30 will be made ministers...they say they don't want anything other than their party government...all kinds of offers were made....As MLAs are not falling for Rs 50 crore, they have now come to Rs 100 crore (offer). They are not worried about Rs 50 or 100 crore; they somehow want to form the government," he said.

He also stated, "Documents and evidence are there in both audio and videos. Who spoke to whom at which airport or hotel or guest house, all are there....After releasing the documents at the earliest, I will meet the CM and request for action....I have already brought things to the notice of the CM."

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister G Parameshwara backed the claims, stating, "Everyone is well aware that there is no value for crores now and any amount can be quoted, but it is true that such attempts are on, and BJP is known for it. BJP is expert in 'Operation Kamala.' They have done it in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh...they are in such talks in the state. Though the exact amount cannot be quoted, an estimated Rs 50 crore is being offered...it is going on, CM himself has said it."

On demands from the BJP and JD(S) for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, Parameshwara said, "If necessary, it will be done....If such a situation arises, it will be done."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi dismissed the allegations, challenging Congress to release the purported evidence. "To divert the attention, the Congress indulges in such things, because CM Siddaramaiah is caught (in MUDA case)....Let them release documents as to who offered crores of money. The Government of India will take actions against them....Release documents, investigation should happen," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joshi also alleged that during the previous Assembly, Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP under Siddaramaiah's direction to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) coalition. "As they (Congress) had no moral rights to rule, BJP inducted the MLAs who defected and formed the government," he said.

"In the 2023 polls, people have given the Congress a clear mandate," Joshi added. "Our party's (BJP) clear stand is to function as a constructive opposition. To hide their lapses and failures, they (Congress) are making such absurd allegations without any documents."