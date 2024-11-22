Thrissur: Thrissur East Police arrested three individuals in connection with the recent jewellery robbery in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram, where the store owner was also attacked, and gold worth approximately Rs 2 crore was stolen. The arrested are Prabinlal and Lijin Rajan, both from Kannur, and Satheesh and Nikhil, residents of Varandarappilly in Thrissur. Cops are currently interrogating them.

According to the police, a total of nine individuals were involved in the heist. The gang had followed the jewellery store owner, Yusuf, and his brother, Shanavas, on a two-wheeler as they made their way home after closing M K Jewellery. At around 9 pm, the suspects, travelling in a car, attacked the duo, overpowering them and making off with the gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities believe the accused had been observing Yusuf's routine, knowing that he often took jewellery home after work, which they exploited to plan the robbery. Despite the arrests, the stolen gold has not yet been recovered.