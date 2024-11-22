Thiruvananthapuram: A youth was stabbed to death by his friend near Pulimoot Pier in Chirayinkeezhu on Friday. The deceased Vishnu (26), was a native of Anathalavattom.

Vishnu was murdered by his friend Jayan, who is currently absconding. The police have started their search for the suspect.

Although Vishnu was rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, he could not be saved.