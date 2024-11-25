Thrissur: Peramangalam police arrested a young man on Sunday after he climbed onto a police jeep and behaved aggressively. The incident occurred on Saturday when the police arrived at the Ambakkad church festival to mediate a dispute between a group of men attempting to disrupt the event. During this, 24-year-old Abhith climbed onto the police jeep and exhibited aggressive behaviour.

The group, which included Dhanan (31), Ajith (24), Edwin Jose (28), Fiaz, Gokulan, Wales Solomon, and Maneesh, has been charged under sections 126(2), 121(1), 121(2), 132, 296(b), 351(2), and 190 of the BNS.

The Peramangalam police had been called to mediate a conflict among local youths when Abhith, a resident of Puzhaykkal, climbed on the police jeep and acted aggressively. When officers attempted to intervene, the group attacked them, including Sub-Inspector Fiaz and officers Gokulan, Maneesh, and Wales Solomon.

Abhith’s brother Ajith, along with friends Dhanan from Chittattukara and Edwin from Kunnathangadi, were also involved in assaulting the police. All four were arrested and remanded in custody. A total of 15 people have been charged with disrupting the festival.